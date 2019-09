This chart of Smith & Wesson (SWHC), which shows a clear series of lower and lower highs may since spiking in the spring may be proof that the gun bubble is just about finished. On an up day, the stock ended down about $.05 to $4.85, hitting a level not seen since June. Thoughts?



