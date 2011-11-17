This Chart Reveals Just How Much Americans Prefer The Tax Man To Congress

You know things are bad when your employees start turning against you—and flaunting the evidence of why you suck on national TV.



Over at the Washington Post, Chris Cilliaza reports Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet paid a visit to MSNBC’s “Daily Rundown” this morning, toting a portfolio case of charts that reveal just how much Americans detest their own government.

Apparently Congress sucks so hard in the eyes of Americans that even the IRS comes out on top.

Check out the chart below to see where Congress falls on the approval spectrum:

Photo: Washington Post

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.