This Chart Proves Roubini Is Furious About Today's Rally

One more hour to go, and the market is once again going nuts, with the Dow up nearly 90, and new highs being made all over the place.



Someone who’s steaming?

Nouriel Roubini, Dr. Doom.

As this chart from the Ekonomi Turk, the inverse correlation between Roubini’s popularity (as measured by searches on Google), and The S&P 500 couldn’t be more clear.

Nassim Taleb told us that Roubini is robust, though, because he has vulva casting in his apartment and it hasn’t hurt him at all. But is he robust enough to survive a bull market?

