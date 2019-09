Nomura’s Zhiwei Zhang warns of a ‘sever and widespread’ labour shortage in China, as evidence by this chart, which shows the ratio of labour demand to labour supply.



Photo: Nomura

The upshot is that with the red line breaking out, inflation is likely to soon follow, presenting some serious structural issues for the government to deal with.

