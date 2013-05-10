If You Don't Think College Athletes Should Be Paid, This Chart May Change Your Mind

The chart below is the best visual yet that shows just how much money schools are making off their student-athletes and why there has been an upwelling of support in recent years for finding a way to get more money in the hands of the athletes.



The data collected by USA Today shows the revenue generated by the athletics program at the University of Texas, the biggest money maker in college sports.

Over just the last seven years, revenues have increased 82.1% at Texas, while the cost of the scholarships has risen just 62.7%. And from 2011 to 2012 alone, revenues rose 8.6% while scholarship costs rose just 4.4%.

In addition, 6.4% of revenue went to pay for scholarships in 2005. In 2012 it was just 5.7%. In other words, the athletes are actually receiving less of the pie every year. And at some point, that has to stop…

Data via USAToday.com

