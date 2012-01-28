This Chart Makes It Really Hard To Believe In Efficient Markets...

What is the efficient market explanation for the instant 19% surge in RenRen — the so-called Facebook of China — on the news that Facebook will be filing IPO papers wednesday.



For what it’s worth, we’re aware that these secondary names always move around IPO events of a dominant player in a market, but we don’t.

Also, other internet/social names are moving nicely: LinkedIn, Baidu, Sina, and so on.

(HT: @technisidr)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.