This Chart Is Proof That Richard Russell's Crash Prediction Will Come True

Joe Weisenthal

Earlier we brought you the latest alarming comments from noted Dow Theorist Richard Russell, who is advising people to sell everything they can, ahead of a radical change in America.

You think that’s hyperbolic and ridiculous?

Well consider this, from a reader, who writes:

I’ve been watching the charts and listening to Bob Prechter and we are in a wave C down cycle that will be very swift and steep.

chart

Now are you convinced?

Don’t miss: the 25 financial companies most likely to default >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.