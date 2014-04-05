This Chart From IBM Explains Why Cloud Computing Is Such A Game-Changer

All of the industry’s biggest tech players are going gaga chasing the cloud-computing market these days:

What is it that has all of the biggest tech players drooling? This chart that IBM sent to its investors explains it all. To summarize, IBM says …

85% of new software today is being built for the cloud.

One-quarter of the world’s apps will be available on the cloud by 2016.

Almost three-quarters of developers say that they are using the cloud in apps they are developing now.

In other words, the shift from buying computers to renting them has begun big time, and there are billions of dollars up for grabs.

By 2017, enterprises are expected to be spending $235 billion on the cloud, predicts market research firm IHS.

