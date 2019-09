The fine hedge fund-watchers over at MarketFolly just tweeted, based on the raft of 13-Fs we’ve seen so far: seems shorting regional banks is the way to play impending doom in CRE sector. building a list: ZION FITB etc .



This chart from Moody’s (via FT Alphaville) tells the story:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.