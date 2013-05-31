This Chart Explains Why NAB Is CIMB's Favourite Of The Big Four Banks

CIMB has maintained its underweight rating for Australian banks, based on April 2013 statistics that were released by APRA today.

Analysts picked NAB as their favourite of the big four due to its growth in most loan and deposit categories.



Bloomberg reported earlier today that ASX 200 Banks index fell 12% this month, on track for the biggest decline since May 2010.

APRA’s statistics are published here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.