This Chart Breaks Down Why Advertisers Need YouTube

With 1 billion unique users every month, YouTube has become a necessary platform in virtually any marketing plan.

MDG Advertising created an infographic that breaks down all the numbers that explain why advertisers need to be on the video sharing site.

Some teasers are:

21.7% of Americans check YouTube everyday

The top 500 brands on YouTube average 884,000 monthly views

YouTube shares the love. According to MDG, videos that get YouTube attention can increase that brand’s Facebook interaction by 800% and increase sales by 107%.

See why advertisers would be crazy to ignore YouTube below:

