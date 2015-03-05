Here's why this CEO sets up just 6 chairs for every meeting

New Relic Lewis Cirne, CEO of New Relic.

Have you ever felt intimidated or self-conscious during a large company meeting? So intimidated that it prevents you from speaking up or contributing to the discussion?

Most of us have been there, which means there are a lot of wasted ideas that have never been put forth.

Lew Cirne, CEO of New Relic, a software analytics company based in San Francisco, recognises the validity of large-meeting-anxiety and has developed a system to combat it.

“I have a table in my office,” he told Adam Bryant of The New York Times in a recent interview. “It has six chairs around it. And if the meeting is too big for that table, I won’t go to it unless it’s a board meeting.”

The smaller, more intimate space provides a level of comfort that large meetings lack.

“When the CEO’s really active in a big meeting, people feel less willing to volunteer contributions, and that’s not good,” he told Bryant. “I prefer small meetings. Everyone can contribute, and you’re more focused on problem-solving.”

Cirne’s meeting philosophy not only creates a more comfortable environment that ensures the participation of everyone, but the six-person table also creates a dynamic space that can narrow focus and curb lethargy.

Cirne explained that part of his decision to implement this model came from “recognising that I get de-energized and often lose focus and excitement when I’m in a large meeting.”

The number six sets the right tone for Cirne: “

Anything more than six and it becomes more about just receiving information. You’re not part of the dialogue.”

Click here to read the full New York Times interview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.