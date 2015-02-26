One CEO explains how to properly apologise at work

We’ve all called someone by the wrong name, forgotten a family member’s birthday, or stepped out of line at some point.

Mistakes come with the game of life. And while we cannot take back what we said or did, we all have the choice to react in an appropriate and effective way.

The act of opening up and apologizing is not always easy or simple — and we’re often tempted to be avoidant and flee the situation. But running from conflict, is not the answer…especially at work.

In a recent LinkedIn post, the founder and CEO of Beyond Philosophy, Colin Shaw, writes about the importance of admitting to a mistake, and apologizing immediately in order to sustain relationships.

“Being proactive with honesty is the best policy, no matter how distasteful it is,” writes Shaw. “Most people can forgive a person for making a mistake. Few people, however, can forgive a person from blaming others, denying responsibility or covering up their errors.”

To help with the difficult apology process, Shaw shares the six-step strategy he follows from Kerry O’Malley’s article, “The Right Way to Admit You Made a Mistake in Business.“

1. Act quickly.

2. Apologise in person.

3. Explain what happened.

4. Show how you are going to avoid the problem in the future.

5. Apologise.

6. Make restitution.

“It’s honest; it’s proactive, and it’s the best you can do in the situation,” he writes. “Most of all, it offers an opportunity for your customer to decide what to do and strengthens the relationship between you.”

Read the full LinkedIn post here.

