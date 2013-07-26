Meet The CBA Director Who Writes Erotic Fiction And Says Investment Banking Grads Should Read Poetry

Photo: Getty/Oli Scarff

Commonwealth Bank director Harrison Young sat down for a profile interview with the Australian Financial Review’s magazine.

In the article he talks about his professional background and the collection of erotic short stories he’s just had published. But there is also some interesting advice for graduates who want to get into finance: Read poetry.

“There is a philosophical debate here, about what skills are needed,” he told the AFR Magazine.

“I did a lot of recruitment at Citi; about half our intake had undergraduate liberal arts degrees and about half had been to business school.

“I was always very happy to recruit people who had studied history or political science or literature. A different, broader understanding of life is a good background for a banker. I thought liberal arts was a good background.”

In the article, written by Andrew Cornell, it says Young was asked to give a speech to economics graduates at Monash university.

They were surprised when he he opened with a reference to Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and then told them one of the best things they could do to prepare for a career in finance would be to read poetry.

