This Cat Is Running For The Senate In Virginia

Photo: @HankForSenate Twitter Feed

There is a new candidate running for the Virginia Senate. His name is Hank, and he’s a cat.The Main Coone threw his paw into the race on February 16, and he’s been gaining momentum quickly. His campaign announcement read:



“In this time of austerity, of threats to families’ livelihoods and to our civil liberties, it is essential that we choose the right leader. Our situation is too dire to risk placing this important job in the wrong paws, and that is why I have decided to run for US Senate for the great Commonwealth of Virginia. If I had to sum up my feelings for Virginia’s future, I would have to say: Meow.”

The campaign ad already has over 28,000 views on YouTube and the feline has reached out to Tim Kane and George Allen, both former governors of Virginia, via twitter for support.

He also has t-shirts, a Facebook page, twitter account, and a sticker that will make you an official F.O.H ‑ Friend of Hank.

The puurfect candidate can be hard to find, but Hank believes his moderate political views are just what Virginians are looking for.

The cat’s owner, Anthony Roberts, said he and his partner set up the campaign as a joke. But all of the recent publicity has crashed the campaign’s website.

All of the money raised by the campaign will be donated to an animal shelter.

