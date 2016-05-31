This cartoon shows the biggest tragedies to hit the western world in the last 15 years

On September 11, 2001, the United States was hit with the worst attack on its soil since World War Two. The terrorist attacks on the world trade center in New York city killed nearly 3,000 people and impacted the lives of thousands more.

The attack changed the face of US foreign policies forever, and was followed by years of war and occupation in the Middle East.

Nearly 14 years later, Europe is struggling with the worst refugee crisis since World War Two, seeing more than one million arriving to the continent, hoping to find shelter from wars and extremists in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

In September 2015 alone, over 163,000 crossed the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.

Most of the refugees have been coming from Syria, where a bloody civil war has sent 3 million Syrians fleeing the country and internally displaced over 6 million people. Over a quarter of a million people have died.

Juxtaposing the images of two of the biggest tragedies to hit the western world in the last 15 years, cartoonist Jack Ohman might have tried to highlight many different things, but he surely provided food for thought, which helped him win the 2016 Editorial Cartooning Pulitzer Prize.

