Jeremy Lin Signs A Global Endorsement Deal—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Volvo has signed Knicks star Jeremy Lin to a global endorsement deal to help the car sell in international markets as well as “establish the brand with younger and performance-oriented customers.”



A new Nielsen rating system called “cross-platform campaign ratings” will now rate TV and online ads together.

Procter & Gamble‘s marketing chief has admitted that the agency is failing in its digital marketing. Mark Pritchard has said that “fundamental shifts” must take place, moving spending out of TV and into a digital space.

A study by the Pew Research centre shows that one in four Americans now gets his or her news from mobile devices.

rumour has it that WPP has made a $12.5 million offer to purchase Big Spaceship, a Brooklyn-based digital shop with notable clients including Skittles, HBO, Skittles, Adobe, and Victoria’s Secret.

The president of McCann Erickson’s Los Angeles office, Cathy Saidiner, has resigned.

Brunner has hired Kelly Slothower as its VP, director of planning and research.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.