This Candy Bar Resume Is Pretty Spectacular

Max Nisen

Pretty much every strange resume gimmick has been tried at one point or another, but this is one we haven’t seen before.

@BuzzFeedAndrew pointed us to this amazing resume posted to Reddit. According to the original poster, Nick got the job.

 

Candy Resume

Photo: Reddit

Each resume apparently cost about $2.50 a piece for a total of $15 dollars. The candy? A crunch bar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.