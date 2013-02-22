This Candy Bar Resume Is Pretty Spectacular

Pretty much every strange resume gimmick has been tried at one point or another, but this is one we haven’t seen before.



@BuzzFeedAndrew pointed us to this amazing resume posted to Reddit. According to the original poster, Nick got the job.

Photo: Reddit

Each resume apparently cost about $2.50 a piece for a total of $15 dollars. The candy? A crunch bar.

