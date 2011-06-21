This Canadian Water Polo Star Is Sorry For Trying To Blow Up A Cop Car

Photo: YouTube

Amid the chaos and violence of the Vancouver riots after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup, 17-year-old water polo star Nathan Kotylak tried to shove a burning t-shirt into the open gas tank of a Vancouver police cruiser.A photographer caught him in the act. And yesterday, a sober Kotylak issued a tearful public apology and turned himself in.



Here’s some of the highlights:

For reasons I can’t really explain, I went from being a spectator to becoming part of the mob mentality that swept through many members of the crowd. (…)

My life took a very bad turn on Wednesday night based on choices I made. Now I must face the consequences. (…)

I’m not looking for any sympathy, I just want to make sure that people know that there have already been serious consequences, and I anticipate there will be more. (…)

Finally, I want to apologise to my mum and dad. What I did does not reflect the love, values, lessons and great opportunities that you have provided for me. I am very sorry to bring this embarrassment on you. (…)

Here’s the report from Global News in Edmonton:

