This camera can see actually see around corners by scattering a laser pulse and reassembling photons as they return to the lens, reports Nature. It looks a little elementary at the moment, but military and security applications seem most obvious.



Check out this very accessible video for a more in-depth explanation:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

