This Unassuming California Junkyard Contains A Hidden Collection Of Incredible Cars

From the outside, Foreign Auto Wrecking in Los Angeles, California looks like any junkyard.A sign advertises that they have Mercedes, BMW, and “Porche,” but behind the gates is a collection of some of the most significant, rarest, and expensive cars in the world.
Town And Country’s February issue dives into the history of an elusive car, a one-off Mercedes 500k made for race car driver Rudolf Caracciola, but also unveils that Foreign Auto Wrecking has a stockpile of other amazing cars buried within.
Caracciola’s famous Mercedes, which hasn’t been seen in public since the 1970s, is said to be worth over $10 million on its own. The other cars in the collection easily bring the total sum closer to the $50 million mark, possibly more.
The shop, run by the Klein family since it opened in the late 1960s, is notoriously guarded about what cars are in the collection, but insiders have spilled the beans on the treasures.
Over time, the cars have not been moved and are in various states of disrepair. Nevertheless, the gems held behind these walls form one of the most historically important and impressive collections in the world.
While the Mercedes 500K is already an incredibly rare car, the one in the Klein collection is the most elusive of all. This particular 500K is a one off built for famed Mercedes racer Rudolf Caracciola. It was last restored in the late 1960s and is a show winner at Pebble Beach. 500Ks have sold for almost $10 million at auction, and thoughts are that this one could be one of the most expensive cars ever sold.
Insiders say that the Klein collection contains six Lamborghini Miuras, cars that can easily sell for over $500,000 each.
A Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing is also included, but this is one of the special lightweight, alloy bodied cars. Another rarity, a price of just under $4 million would not be a surprise.
There are also BMW 507s behind the wall, a car that has just joined the million dollar club at recent auctions. It is believed that one of the 507s is an even rarer Vignale bodied car.
One other notable car is the only Horch 855 left in the world of seven that were originally built. This one was actually owned by Hitler's mistress, Eva Braun.
