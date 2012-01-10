This Unassuming California Junkyard Contains A Hidden Collection Of Incredible Cars

Photo: Google Maps

From the outside, Foreign Auto Wrecking in Los Angeles, California looks like any junkyard.A sign advertises that they have Mercedes, BMW, and “Porche,” but behind the gates is a collection of some of the most significant, rarest, and expensive cars in the world.



Town And Country’s February issue dives into the history of an elusive car, a one-off Mercedes 500k made for race car driver Rudolf Caracciola, but also unveils that Foreign Auto Wrecking has a stockpile of other amazing cars buried within.

Caracciola’s famous Mercedes, which hasn’t been seen in public since the 1970s, is said to be worth over $10 million on its own. The other cars in the collection easily bring the total sum closer to the $50 million mark, possibly more.

The shop, run by the Klein family since it opened in the late 1960s, is notoriously guarded about what cars are in the collection, but insiders have spilled the beans on the treasures.

Over time, the cars have not been moved and are in various states of disrepair. Nevertheless, the gems held behind these walls form one of the most historically important and impressive collections in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.