This California Factory Makes 1 Billion Creamer Cups A Year

With over one billion coffee creamer cups produced a year, International Delight is a popular choice that flavours coffee in most diners throughout the U.S.
The company makes over five million half-an-ounce cups a day filled with one of 15 flavored creamers, including French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Amaretto among others.
Check out below the company’s factory in California where the magic happens.
