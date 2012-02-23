US

This California Factory Makes 1 Billion Creamer Cups A Year

Kamelia Angelova

With over one billion coffee creamer cups produced a year, International Delight is a popular choice that flavours coffee in most diners throughout the U.S.

The company makes over five million half-an-ounce cups a day filled with one of 15 flavored creamers, including French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Amaretto among others.

Check out below the company’s factory in California where the magic happens.

