This California BBQ Joint Was Just Named The Best Restaurant In America By Yelp

Yelp just released its list of the top 100 restaurants in America — and the number one spot went to Copper Top BBQ, an authentic BBQ joint in Big Pine, a small town near the Sierra Nevadas in California.

Yelpers rave about the baby back ribs, tri tips, pulled pork, and mac and cheese.

“Hands down some of the best BBQ I’ve ever had. Excellent BBQ. Wonderful people,” Yelp user Tyler B. wrote.

The restaurant is hard to miss, as it’s located right off the highway.

Diners eat outside at low-key picnic tables.

One Yelper said that “the ribs had a great smoke ring and [were] finger licking good.”

The sides of mac and cheese, pulled pork and potato salad look pretty amazing, too.

There’s an outdoor BBQ where guests can watch their meal get cooked.

Or just enjoy the view of the Sierra Nevadas.

