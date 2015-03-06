This cake that led authorities to Mexican drug lord 'La Tuta'

Eduardo Verdugo/AP Federal police escort who they identify as Servando ‘La Tuta’ Gomez,’ leader of the Knights Templar cartel, as he sits inside helicopter at a Federal hanger in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 27, 2015.

Mexico’s elusive drug lord “La Tuta” hid in caves, traveled by horseback, and ran 50 of the nation’s most elaborate methamphetamine labs. At the end of the road, the leader of the Knights Templar cartel was captured thanks to a chocolate birthday cake.

Here’s the cake via Telemundo’s Raul Torres:

Pastel en casa donde se escondía #latuta se lo llevaron por su cumpleaños, así lo descubrieron. @TelemundoNews pic.twitter.com/5ECFYSrV22 — Raul Torres (@raultorres70) February 28, 2015

Authorities were able to pinpoint the location of Servando “La Tuta” Gomez after his girlfriend delivered a cake to his hideout in the Mexican town of Morelia (about three hours from Mexico City) on February 6th — his 49th birthday.

Within a month and without a single shot fired, the nation’s most notorious drug lord was captured.

The 49-year-old elementary school teacher-turned-gangster reportedly asked for these type of deliveries frequently. Fine wines,

18-year-old whiskey, and cable television were some of the luxuries found in his hideout, AFP reports.

While in hiding, Gomez used a messenger to communicate orders to members of his cartel Knights Templar — a gang known for ritualistic human sacrifices and infamous YouTube interviews lambasting corrupt Mexican officials.

While Gomez didn’t use a mobile phone, his careless messenger did, which gave authorities the ability to listen and trace phone calls.

His arrest comes a year after the capture of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman.

Since then, more than 1,500 people have been arrested and nearly all the top leaders have now been killed or captured.

