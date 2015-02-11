This business card shows how important China is to the Muru-D startups

Disrupt Surfing founder Gary Elphick. Image: Supplied.

Telstra’s tech startup incubator Muru-D is taking its startups to China next month.

Muru-D entrepreneur in residence Mick Liubinskas said it was a market which had huge potential for Australian tech startups.

Gearing up for the ten day trip in March the startups have translated their websites into Chinese, had banners printed in the language and even business cards.

Customisable 3D printed surfboard manufacturer Disrupt has even had its business cards translated.

The front of the Disrupt business card translates roughly to creators of world class sports gear.

The back of the card has all the details translated into Chinese and a QR code which links straight to the company’s WeChat. (We’ve blanked out the contact details.)

