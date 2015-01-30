This Business Card Is The Stretch Hummer Of Business Cards, And I Got It At Davos

Check out all the business cards I picked up last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

One was the very best. It was from a man named Evan Luthra. It’s the thick gold one on the left.

Truly, Luthra’s card is the stretch Hummer of business cards. Note how it describes Luthra not with some lame job title like “Director/SVP” or “CEO” but as an “innovator.”

On the back, it describes his firm, the EL Group, as an “award-winning firm.” His phone number is his name!

But all that is just the chrome on this puppy. Here is its real special feature:

That’s right. It’s a USB drive.

