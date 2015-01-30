This Business Card Is The Stretch Hummer Of Business Cards, And I Got It At Davos

Nicholas Carlson

Check out all the business cards I picked up last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

2015 01 29 10.12.22Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

One was the very best. It was from a man named Evan Luthra. It’s the thick gold one on the left.

2015 01 29 10.12.48Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Truly, Luthra’s card is the stretch Hummer of business cards. Note how it describes Luthra not with some lame job title like “Director/SVP” or “CEO” but as an “innovator.”

Ultimate Business CardNicholas Carlson/Business Insider

On the back, it describes his firm, the EL Group, as an “award-winning firm.” His phone number is his name!

Ultimate Business CardNicholas Carlson/Business Insider

But all that is just the chrome on this puppy. Here is its real special feature:

2015 01 29 10.09.07Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

That’s right. It’s a USB drive.

2015 01 29 10.09.55Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.