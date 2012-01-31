This Burrito Joint Got Robbed, And Now It's Trying To Catch The Thieves By Posting The Surveillance Video On Facebook

Here’s an interesting way for a business to use its Facebook page — asking your fans to help catch evildoers.



That’s what Boston burrito joint Boloco is trying to do now. Three individuals allegedly broke into one of the regional chain’s locations and stole a safe deposit box, and it was all caught on tape, reports Lisa DiCanio at Bostinno (via The Consumerist)

So what did Boloco do? It posted the surveillance video on its Facebook page, and used its wall and its Twitter feed to get the word out. Here’s the message that accompanied the video:

“‎$1000 cash reward for information that leads to apprehension of these 3 individuals who broke in and robbed our Boloco Berklee location last night less than 30 minutes after our team locked the doors. We added music to the video (because that’s what we do), but it was haunting even without it.

We debated about whether to share this or not – traditionally this isn’t something that is “shared”… but it’s 2012… and we think everyone needs to see what is happening out there, and work together to reduce and one day eliminate evil people like these three.”

Is it going to work? The YouTube video has 4,000 views so far, and it already looks like Boloco has some information on the trio.

It posted on Facebook that a “we may have our $1000 cash winner if the latest tip leads to an arrest (it was a juicy one)… but until these guys are behind bars, we need your help.”

Want to help catch the suspected thieves? Send tips to Boloco’s Facebook or Twitter, and be sure to check out the video below:

