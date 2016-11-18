This bundle holds the key to a successful project management career

Photo: Supplied

Efficiency is everything in today’s fast-paced world, which is why the demand for project managers is skyrocketing. Experts of efficiency and cost-cutting, these pros are are paid top-dollar for their services, and the path to becoming one yourself is laid out in the Ultimate Project Management Career Preparation Bundle.

This nine course bundle will give you study materials to ace nine different, internationally-recognized project management certifications, and it’s on sale now for only $89.43 AUD [$69 USD].

From PMI and ITIL to Sigma Six, PRINCE2 and a slew of certifications in between, this collection will help you earn valuable certifications and pry open the door to a wide range of career paths in project management.

You can take the first step towards a lucrative new career by picking up the Ultimate Project Management Career Preparation Bundle, now on sale for only $89.43 AUD [$69 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

