This Bugatti Owner Thinks Going 225 MPH On A Public Road Is A Good Idea

The Bugatti Veyron is one of the fastest and most expensive cars in the world.



With a starting price of over $1 million, 1001 horsepower on tap, and a top speed of 253 miles per hour, the Veyron is capable of travelling from point-to-point unbelievably quickly.

But because of speed limits on public roads, the Veyron has a very limited number of places where it can safely reach its full potential.

According to a video we found on Motor Authority, one Veyron owner decided that the speed limit on this road was merely a suggestion, not a law.

In the past, we have seen massive issues occur when a Veyron was just going the speed limit. One good example is when one crashed into a Texas lake.

We are all for driving quickly, but we are also in favour of doing so responsibly.

While we are unsure if this road is closed or open, taking a car over 220 miles per hour on a public road is just a really bad idea.

The average road is not designed with someone driving on it at over 200 MPH in mind. The uploader noted that the asphalt surface was uneven so he had to keep the car in handling mode. He is just very lucky that something did not go very wrong.

That said, take a look at his speed runs below (YouTube via Motor Authority):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now take a look at the fastest cars you can buy today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.