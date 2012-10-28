This British Terror Cell Was Plotting A Creative Rampage Before Their Arrest

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A British terror cell allegedly planned to buy five AK47 assault rifles by borrowing £100,000 in loans, a court heard.The alleged ringleader of a British jihadist group, Irfan Naseer, boasted how he could buy a grenade for £1,500 and a M16 assault rifle.



Secretly recorded conversations heard the group saying they could get the weapons from a “gangster” they knew but Naseer says he couldn’t go to him because “he knows what I want to do”, Woolwich Crown Court heard.

The al-Qaeda inspired gang, from Birmingham, is accused of plotting to use eight suicide bombers to detonate rucksacks packed with explosives in crowded places to cause “mass death” and carnage on the streets of Britain.

Naseer, 31, Irfan Khalid, 27, and Ashik Ali, 27, all unemployed from Birmingham, are the alleged “senior members” and were among 12 people arrested and charged last year.

The trio deny between them a total of 12 terror charges including planning a bombing campaign, recruiting others for terrorism and terrorism fundraising.

In one conversation recorded by the police the group are discussing how to obtain weapons.

Naseer said that “out there in the market: “You can buy M16 you can buy AK.”

He added: “You can get grenades, you know grenades? Fifteen hundred pounds for one grenade.”

He said: “I’m trying to do that…take out loan.

“Get about 100 grand then you get four five AK’s ready.”

Yesterday, the jury heard how the group talked about getting guns from the “black geezers” and storming in to a synagogue and other places.

They also discussed killing 1,000 people by lacing hand cream with poison and smearing it on car and door handles.

Naseer, also known as Chubbs because of his size, said people would start dying within five minutes of coming in to contact with it when they went to work in the morning.

He said: “Make it and put it inside like, you know like Vaseline or cream like that, like Nivea cream and put it on people’s cars.

“You know like the door handles on a whole, imagine putting it on whole like area innit overnight and when they come in the morning to work they start touching the, they open the door and then five minutes they die man, all of them start dying and that, kill about 1,000 people.”

Naseer justified attacking non-believers because they have “sex like donkeys”, orgies and took drugs. He said: “They wanna you know have sex like donkeys on the street, they wanna club, act like animals and why shouldn’t we terrorise them, tell me that?”

Brian Altman QC, prosecuting, told the jury: “He is disdainful of Western values so why should he not terrorise them.”

Mr Altman said had the plot been permitted to run its course it “would have culminated in death and injury on a massive scale”.

The trial continues.

