This British Police Force Would Like To Know Who Stole £113,000 From A Police Station

Police In Warwickshire have issued a public appeal for information regarding the theft of £113,000 – from its own police station.In a statement issued yesterday, Warwickshire Police said they were investigating the theft “from a secure storage area at its Leek Wootton premises”.



A confidential investigation cash was launched after the cash was reported missing in September 2011.

The Anti Corruption Unit of Warwickshire Police’s Professional Standards Department is investigating the theft after the Independent Police Complaints Commission said that the matter should be investigated locally.

The cash had been seized by police in 2009 under the Proceeds of Crime Act as part of an operation which resulted in the conviction of three people in January 2010 for a number of offenses including the possession of firearms and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Warwickshire Police said yesterday that “the force has now determined that a wider appeal for information from its workforce and the public is necessary”.

Anyone who has any information about the theft is being asked to contact Warwickshire Police or Crimestoppers.

