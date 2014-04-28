This Brilliant Graphic Shows You Which Country Discovered Every Element In The Periodic Table

Image: Peter Macdiarmid /Getty Images.

When it comes to discovering elements the United Kingdom is at the top of the table.

This periodic table graphic was posted by Google Science Fair on Sunday and shows which nations discovered each element on the periodic table.

Leading the charge, the UK has discovered 24 elements, closely followed by the US with 21, Sweden with 20 and Germany with 19.

A number of old favourites including gold, mercury and copper are listed as “ancient discovery” and don’t have a country of origin.

Source: Google Science Fair

