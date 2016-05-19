This brick wall is the new #dressgate, an optical illusion that's driving the internet mad

OK, before we say anything just look at this picture:

Photo: Arron Bevin/ Facebook.

What do you see? Just a wall of bricks, right?

Wrong.

When Facebook user Arron Bevin from Manchester, in the UK, posted the photo on May 17, the internet freaked out.

So far it has been shared 50,563 times, and attracted 64,000 comments.

It’s driving people mad.

https://twitter.com/andreyyuuh/status/732926603785687041

https://twitter.com/hemmojee/status/732916756222631937

I just solved the brick wall optical illusion my life is complete — joana – portugal (@migrainelou) May 18, 2016

https://twitter.com/bIondesmiles/status/732413311015374848

I don't get this brick wall illusion? Anyone know? :S — Zohaib Khan (@zebby22) May 16, 2016

https://twitter.com/JackBeard72/status/732332795666829312

That brick wall optical illusion has just ruined my life — km (@KLM96xoxo) May 16, 2016

Some people see it right away. Others won’t see it until it’s pointed out to them.

Want to know what it is?

There’s a cigar wedged between the bricks. The gray stone-like object is the end of the cigar:

Photo: Arron Bevin/ Facebook.

Ta-dah!

