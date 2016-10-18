This brewery made a $75 box of 5 potato chips - and sold out

Picture: S:t Eriks

In Australia, millennials are buying $22 smashed avo sandwiches and moaning about not being able to afford a home.

In Sweden, 100 people just bought a box of 5 potato chips for 499 krona. That’s about $15 per chip.

Here’s what it looks like:

Picture: S:t Eriks

Obviously, it’s a marketing stunt. The makers at S:t Eriks Brewery believe their beer is of such a high standard that a companion snack of Doritos just won’t cut it.

“A first-­class beer deserves a first-­class snack, and this is why we made a major effort to produce the world’s most exclusive potato chips,” brand manager Marcus Friari said.

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to present such a crispy outcome.”

They actually do look delicious:

Picture: S:t Eriks

And they pack a lot of exclusive ingredients into their $15 crunch. S:t Eriks put chef Pi Le from the Swedish National Culinary Team to work on the chip and here’s the list of ingredients he came up with:

Matsutake: “One of the world’s most sought-after species of mushrooms…picked by hand using cotton gloves.”

“One of the world’s most sought-after species of mushrooms…picked by hand using cotton gloves.” Truffle Seaweed: “…from the waters around the Faroe Islands.”

“…from the waters around the Faroe Islands.” Crown Dill: “…hand-picked on the Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden and selected for its fresh, yet powerful flavor.”

“…hand-picked on the Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden and selected for its fresh, yet powerful flavor.” Leksand Onion: “…the onions are always planted on the eighteenth of May and harvested on the tenth of August, whatever the weather.”

“…the onions are always planted on the eighteenth of May and harvested on the tenth of August, whatever the weather.” India Pale Ale Wort: “To add a hint of sweetness to the chips.”

“To add a hint of sweetness to the chips.” Ammarnäs Potatoes: “The slope is difficult for modern agricultural machines to access, which means that all potatoes are planted and harvested by hand.”

Of course, they’re individually wrapped:

That makes them, according to S:t Eriks, “the most exclusive potato chips in the world”.

But if that was enough to convince you, you’re out of luck. Just 100 boxes were made and S:t Eriks says they’re already sold out.

Just to assure you it is a marketing exercise, all proceeds went to charity.

If you want to see what it looks like to eat one of the chips, there’s an unboxing video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.