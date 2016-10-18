This brewery made a $75 box of 5 potato chips - and sold out

In Australia, millennials are buying $22 smashed avo sandwiches and moaning about not being able to afford a home.
In Sweden, 100 people just bought a box of 5 potato chips for 499 krona. That’s about $15 per chip.
Here’s what it looks like:
Obviously, it’s a marketing stunt. The makers at S:t Eriks Brewery believe their beer is of such a high standard that a companion snack of Doritos just won’t cut it.
“A first-class beer deserves a first-class snack, and this is why we made a major effort to produce the world’s most exclusive potato chips,” brand manager Marcus Friari said.
“We’re incredibly proud to be able to present such a crispy outcome.”
They actually do look delicious:
And they pack a lot of exclusive ingredients into their $15 crunch. S:t Eriks put chef Pi Le from the Swedish National Culinary Team to work on the chip and here’s the list of ingredients he came up with:
- Matsutake: “One of the world’s most sought-after species of mushrooms…picked by hand using cotton gloves.”
- Truffle Seaweed: “…from the waters around the Faroe Islands.”
- Crown Dill: “…hand-picked on the Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden and selected for its fresh, yet powerful flavor.”
- Leksand Onion: “…the onions are always planted on the eighteenth of May and harvested on the tenth of August, whatever the weather.”
- India Pale Ale Wort: “To add a hint of sweetness to the chips.”
- Ammarnäs Potatoes: “The slope is difficult for modern agricultural machines to access, which means that all potatoes are planted and harvested by hand.”
Of course, they’re individually wrapped:
That makes them, according to S:t Eriks, “the most exclusive potato chips in the world”.
But if that was enough to convince you, you’re out of luck. Just 100 boxes were made and S:t Eriks says they’re already sold out.
Just to assure you it is a marketing exercise, all proceeds went to charity.
If you want to see what it looks like to eat one of the chips, there’s an unboxing video:
