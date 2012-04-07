HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Brand New Apartment In The Former Stanhope Hotel Is On Sale For $30 Million

Meredith Galante
The 16th floor of 995 Fifth Avenue is a sparkling, brand-new apartment that’s on sale for $30 million.The home is the last “sponsored’ apartment in the former Stanhope. For those of you not up on your real estate lingo, “sponsored apartment” means no one officially owns the place, nor have they ever. This beauty was just finished in 2012.

The apartment features seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The elevator opens straight to the Grand Gallery, and the apartment offers great views of Central Park.

The building has a doorman, a health club, and is pet friendly.

Welcome to floor 16 of 995 Fifth Avenue.

The apartment is inside the former Stanhope Hotel.

This apartment truly feels like a home.

The great room is 42-feet long, flanked by the formal dining room and a sitting room which open to provide 68 feet of entertaining space.

The dining room can fit a large crowd, and you can show off the view of Central Park to your guests.

There is hardwood flooring throughout the apartment.

The Smallbone kitchen and breakfast room reminds us of a house in the country.

This is a huge kitchen for a New York City apartment.

We love the built in-storage for the TV and extra serving ware.

In the sale, the furnishings are available for purchase. But they aren't included in the $30 million price tag.

The apartment has 8,360 square feet of living space.

The building was designed by Rosario Candela in 1926, but was completely renovated in 2008.

The library has a fireplace so you can keep cozy while burning the midnight oil.

The guests have a private wing of the apartment.

The master bedroom is a six-room suite.

The bathroom has marble counter tops and showers.

The bathroom leads to the changing room.

There are private his and her dressing rooms.

