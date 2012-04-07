HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Brand New Apartment In The Former Stanhope Hotel Is On Sale For $30 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
The 16th floor of 995 Fifth Avenue is a sparkling, brand-new apartment that’s on sale for $30 million.The home is the last “sponsored’ apartment in the former Stanhope. For those of you not up on your real estate lingo, “sponsored apartment” means no one officially owns the place, nor have they ever. This beauty was just finished in 2012.
The apartment features seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The elevator opens straight to the Grand Gallery, and the apartment offers great views of Central Park.
The building has a doorman, a health club, and is pet friendly.
The great room is 42-feet long, flanked by the formal dining room and a sitting room which open to provide 68 feet of entertaining space.
The dining room can fit a large crowd, and you can show off the view of Central Park to your guests.
In the sale, the furnishings are available for purchase. But they aren't included in the $30 million price tag.
