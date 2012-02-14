This Boy Raised Enough Money To Save His Grandma From Foreclosure

Photo: ABC News

A young boy from Wisconsin made headlines last week when he raised enough money to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure.



Noah Lamaide, 12, wanted to raise $10,000 by the end of January; his grandmother’s home was slated to go up for auction on February 15th.

A combination of home renovations and personal health problems led her to fall behind on her payments, reported Alyssa Newcomb of ABC News.

To raise the money, he used a website he launched last October for other community service projects — Noah’s Dream Catcher Network.

In a message he posted on January 5 on the site, he described his grandmother as a woman with a heart of gold who had accepted hundreds of foster care children into her home in the past.

Last week an anonymous donation of $2,000 helped him meet his goal, according to B.C. Kowalski of the Wausau Daily Herald. He raised a total of $10,500.

In Wisconsin, one in every 627 homes was foreclosed on in December 2011, according to Realty Trac.

