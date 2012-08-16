This Bloomberg Reporter Got To Take The F-35 Simulator Out For A Spin

Future pilots find a well organised, compact, non clutter-filled heads up display, and learn to steer the aircraft via rudder pedals, at the feet, and sticks located at both sides of F-35's seat.

Controls mounted out of sight but easy to reach maximise bits of information displayed to the pilot during flight.

'These here are what's going to drop your bombs,' said the Lockheed Martin press handler, 'and this here,' he said gesturing to the screen, 'will jettison certain things, so be careful with that.'

'Like my ejector seat?'

'Uh, we've removed the handle so you can't go up through the ceiling.'

'That's good!' Said Cook, smiling at the camera. 'That's important.'