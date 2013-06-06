This Bizarre PSA Says The 'Real War On Women' Is Gun Control

While the “war on women” is often characterised as legislation that threatens reproductive rights, a new, low-budget PSA presents “the real war on women”: Gun control.



The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and the Second Amendment Foundation just released a spoof-worthy ad that implies that old women aren’t safe babysitting their grandchildren on a sunny afternoon unless they’re packing heat.

“Protect yourself and your children,” an voiceover booms. “It’s your constitutional and God-given right.”

Gun control ads often suggest that women not carrying weapons are in imminent danger of being attacked. Here are some memorable examples:

