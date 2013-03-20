This Bed Costs $175,000

Photo:

Filled with curled Latin American horse tail, and pure Mongolian cashmere, British mattress maker Savoir Beds is this week launching a new model – worth $175,000 – for the shopper who will spare no expense for a good night’s sleep.

Unsurprisingly, they’re only making around 60.

But to the potential customer with deep pockets, the company’s managing director Alistair Hughes makes a strong case.

“Of course it’s a massive amount of money and it will only appeal to the very lucky and very wealthy,” But “if you’re buying Gucci handbags, a suit from Saville Row or a Rolls Royce, you’re looking for the best. And you spend a third of your life in bed,” he said, reported CNBC.

You can even have the pricy mattress, which requires more than 700 hours of labour monogramed by the Royal School of Needlework.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.