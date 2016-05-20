This bed automatically makes itself three seconds after you get up

The OHEA smart bed automatically makes itself just three seconds after you get up. In 50 seconds, it straightens your pillow and duvet, making itself automatically. The company sells its own bedding to work with the bed, so you won’t be able to use your own. It’s just a prototype though, so it’s not currently for sale.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.