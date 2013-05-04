This Beautiful Video Shows The Inspiring Side Of Russian Dash-Cams

Russians love the dash-cams in their cars — mainly for insurance purposes — and it has led to a phenomenonal dump of footage of spectacular road crashes.

But in this video, all the shots are of the mundane things that Russians do to help out each other – helping old ladies cross the road, helping out fellow motorists.

Enjoy.

(Hat-tip: @Jalopnik)

