This Beatles Chart Will Help You Publicly Admit You're On #teammccartney

Paul McCartney has released a new song, and you need to listen to it.

Why? First off, it’s good (it basically sounds like a slightly more up-tempo version of the song “Mr. Kite,” complete with harpsichord).

But mainly you should do it because it’s high time you recognised Paul as the best Beatle.

If you disagree, we have created a chart to help you mend your errant ways. We’re calling it our official guide to how to be a Beatles fan.

If your favourite Beatle is not yet Paul, there’s still hope. Eventually you’ll get there, as you cycle through all of the other members of the band. With our chart you can see how far along you are in the natural appreciation cycle (we also provided suggested age ranges for guidance).

Check it out:

