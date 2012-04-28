This Bathroom Built On An Elevator Shaft Has a See-Thru Floor

The crème de la commode inside a newly constructed Guadalajara “PPDG Penthouse” built atop a 1970’s Mexican colonial building is this crap-inducing bathroom overlooking a 15-story elevator shaft.
Architecture firm Hernandez Silva Arquitectos explains:
A characteristic feature of the project is that a volume that was originally intended for a second elevator and was never installed becomes a powder room with a glass floor that looks down all the 15 levels.
Oh, and the rest of the apartment is pretty nice too I guess.
[photos via Home DSGN via This Is Colossal]
