Bank Of America Exec Trying To Prevent A Gay Marriage Ban In North Carolina

A Bank of America executive has been speaking out against a gay marriage ban proposal in North Carolina. [via Bloomberg News]



Cathy Bessant, the head of global technology and operations for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank, said in a YouTube video the constitutional amendment banning gay marriage would have disastrous effects for the state.

“We’re in a war with other states across the country who would love to have the jobs that we have today who would love to gain new corporate headquarters or new plants or new facilities that create jobs or gain new jobs. The way to win that war is appearing exactly what we are, which is progressive, forward looking with a very strong can-do pro-business attitude. Amendment One is a direct challenge to our ability to compete nationally for jobs and economic growth,” she said.

Bessant, who has been recognised as one of the top 25 “Most Powerful Women In Banking,” urges North Carolina residents to vote “no.”

A BofA spokesperson told Bloomberg News that the video is legitimate and that the firm isn’t taking a position on the issue.

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

