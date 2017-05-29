This 'Ball of the Century' was so ridiculous even the bowler looked ashamed

We’re not sure who should be more red-faced – Somerset opener Dean Elgar or Hampshire spinner Mason Crane:

By rights, Crane’s long-hop should have been clattering into the fence three seconds later, if not sailing over it.

Unfortunately for Elgar, the ball was so bad it proved impossible to hit. Worse, it was on stumps. Look closely for the second bounce:

Crane’s reaction is priceless, and fair enough. It’s not quite:

It was, however, a good day for the spinners. Crane took 5-40 and fellow spinner Liam Dawson took 6-90 to bowl their side to a 90-run victory in the County Championship.

