This Baby Boy Survived Being Abandoned For Up To Five Days In A Stormwater Drain

Picture: NSW Police

A newborn boy has survived being dropped into a deep stormwater drain and abandoned in Western Sydney.

He was found by cyclists at Quakers Hill who heard his cries Sunday morning.

The boy is believed have have fallen 2.5 metres and may have been there for five days. It took seven people to lift the concrete cover of the drain.

Police say a woman, aged 30, has been charged with attempted murder. She is to appear at Blacktown Local Court today.

The baby, believed to be seven days old, is at the Children’s Hospital at Westmead where he is in a serious but stable condition.

