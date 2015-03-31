DRONE DEAL OF THE DAY: This Axis Gyro RC Quadcopter drone films as it flies [47% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Here’s the drone deal of the day.

The UDI Axis Gyro RC Quadcopter drone comes with a camera so that you can film as it flies, and we’ve got it today for nearly half price.

The high-capacity battery and strong power motors enable this drone to fly longer and more efficiently than your average drone.

“This is my first quad copter. I bought it because it has a built in camera, and the blades are protected making it a good first quad. I’ve slammed this thing against walls, down some stairs, and into bushes and it is still fine,” one reviewer wrote.

UDI Axis Gyro RC quadcopter with camera: $US99.99 $US52.76 [47% off]

