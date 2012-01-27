This Awesome Slow-Motion Video Of Stuff Being Microwaved Is Fantastic Viral Marketing

Blendtec’s “Will It Blend?” series of videos are widely viewed as one of the most successes cases of viral marketing ever, and it’s exactly what comes to mind when you watch this new viral video by restaurant chain Moe’s Southwest Grill.



It’s not a random potshot by the restaurant — the video actually has something to do with the company’s brand. Moe’s promises that it will never use a microwave to cook its food. Thus, “Microwaves Ruin Everything” was born.

The idea may not be too original, but the content is still pretty mesmerizing to watch. So far, it has been cruising along on YouTube, and has been written up a few times by the media. The video is now closing in on 100,000 views in just a couple days.

Check it out (via The Daily What):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.