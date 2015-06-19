This awesome semi-trailer, designed by Samsung, lets drivers behind see the road in front of it

The road toll in Argentina is among the worst in the world, with one person dying every hour. Many of the deaths occur in accidents involving overtaking.

So South Korean electronics company Samsung decided to try something different to see if they could make a small difference. They installed a wireless camera on the front of an 18-wheeler truck, and linked it to four TV screens on the back of the truck.

That gave drivers travelling behind the truck a live stream of the road ahead of it, so they could see if it was clear to safely overtake.

Business Insider understands Samsung doesn’t have any plans to bring the technology to Australia at this stage.

Meanwhile, here’s the safety truck in action in a video produced by Samsung’s ad agency, Leo Burnett. Bring it on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.