This awesome interactive map lets you see the space junk floating around the world

Screenshot: Space Junk/ Stuff in Space.

Consider yourself a space geek?

This could be your new favourite tool.

“Stuff in Space” is a real-time 3D map of objects orbiting the Earth.

The website, created by James Yoder, an incoming electrical and computer engineering student at the University of Texas at Austin, updates daily with orbit data from Space-Track.org and uses satellite.js Javascript library to calculate satellite positions.

The red dots represent satellites, the blue dots represent rocket bodies, and the grey are pieces of debris.

Click on one of the dots and it will tell you the name of the space junk, its apogee, perigee, inclination, altitude and velocity.

Check it out here.

